Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
11:00
All Saints Church
Linda Roscoe Notice
ROSCOE LINDA Suddenly at home on
18th November 2020.
Aged 79 years.
Loving sister of Dave (dec'd),
George (dec'd), and Ken,
sister-in-law of Sharon.
Cherished Auntie and
a Friend of many.

God saw you getting weary
and did what he thought best,
he wrapped his arms around you
and whispered come to rest.
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church on
Tuesday 8 th December at 11am.
Followed by committal
at Preston Cemetery.

Flowers arranged by
Sunflowers, Plungington Road,
Preston 01772 201020

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020
