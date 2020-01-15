Home

POWERED BY

Services
W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
14:00
Goosnargh Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Slinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Slinger

Notice Condolences

Linda Slinger Notice
SLINGER LINDA Peacefully, surrounded
by her family at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 4th January,
aged 73 years.
A loving wife, mother, nana,
great nana and sister.

The funeral service will take place at Goosnargh Parish Church of
St. Mary the Virgin on
Friday 24th January at 2pm,
prior to private family committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Bright clothing is
encouraged at the service.
No flowers please by request but donations if desired to
'Parkinson's U.K' or
'Nurses on C.C.U'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -