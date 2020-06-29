|
|
|
Smith On 24th June 2020
Peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
Linda
Aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of
David (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
Yvonne and Adele,
mother in law of Mark and Paul,
devoted nan of Stephen, Anthony,
Lisa and Jordan,
and great nanny to Rhys,
Oliver and Macie.
'Reunited'
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 29, 2020