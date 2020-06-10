|
|
|
TRAFFORD Linda Christine Peacefully passed away
on 5th June 2020
Aged 59 years.
Devoted wife of David, loving
mum to Victoria and Julia.
Much loved daughter to Anne (deceased) and Alan and
sister to Elaine.
Always in our hearts.
A private funeral service and interment will take place at
St. Andrew's Churchyard,
Leyland on Thursday 25th June
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may
go to either Myeloma U.K or
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2020