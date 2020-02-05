|
|
|
BLEZARD Lorna Who passed away peacefully at Longridge Community Hospital on Wednesday 29th January,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, dearly loved mum of George, Andrew and Gillian, loving grandma of Lucy, Katy (deceased), Jennifer, Victoria, Christopher, Rebekah, Thomas and Louie and
great grandma of Jensen.
Requiem Mass and interment will be held at St. Wilfrid's R.C Church, Longridge on Monday 10th February at 10am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Marie Curie Cancer Care' or 'Tender Nursing Care'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 5, 2020