Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Lorraine Hall

Lorraine Hall Notice
HALL On Sunday 14th June 2020,
in her sleep,
LORRAINE JUNE
Aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford and the late William, loving and caring mother of David and Alan, very dear mother-in-law of Christine and Brenda,
much loved nanna of Ashley, Victoria, Thomas, Richard, Katrina and Rebecca and their partners, doting great grandma Lorraine of Jessica, Ted, Eva, Emillie and Louie.
Will be much missed by her
little dog Charlie.
'Sleep Peacefully'
A private funeral will be held due to current restrictions.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020
