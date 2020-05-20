|
|
|
SHAW LOUISE Peacefully at home
on 15th May 2020,
aged 47 years.
Treasured wife of Ian,
much loved twin sister to Helen, loving daughter to
Bill and Carol (deceased).
Caring sister to Andrew,
much loved Auntie to Hannah, Maisie and Darcie,
loving step-mother to Clare
and a wonderful godmother
to Sam and Ben.
Always in our hearts forever.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 29th May 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to either 'Liverpool Heart and
Chest Hospital' or
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020