Diggles Lynda Suddenly but peacefully at home on 20th September 2020.
Aged 61 years.
Much loved daughter of Alan and Rita and step-daughter to Ann.
Devoted sister to Marilyn
(recently deceased), loving auntie to Jamie, Georgina and Jess and also special great-auntie to
Freya-Willow and Isla.
Always in our hearts.
A private Funeral Service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 1st October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if so desired may go to Derian House Children's Hospice c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020