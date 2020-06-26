Home

Lynden Higginson

Lynden Higginson Notice

Lynden Higginson Notice
HIGGINSON Lynden Melvyn Peacefully at home on
23rd June 2020,
Lynden
Aged 83 years.
The loving and much loved
husband of Joan,
a cherished dad and
a proud and devoted
grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 2nd July at
10.30am followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers;
donations in memory of Lynden
are welcome and will benefit
Marie Curie, c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020
