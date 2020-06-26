|
HIGGINSON Lynden Melvyn Peacefully at home on
23rd June 2020,
Lynden
Aged 83 years.
The loving and much loved
husband of Joan,
a cherished dad and
a proud and devoted
grandad and great grandad.
A private funeral service
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 2nd July at
10.30am followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers;
donations in memory of Lynden
are welcome and will benefit
Marie Curie, c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2020