Mabel Jackson

Mabel Jackson Notice
JACKSON Mabel
(née Hall) Aged 98 years.
Passed peacefully away with family by her side in
Bushell House Care Home on
Tuesday 3rd November.

Mabel (formerly Entwistle)
of Blackburn Road Ribchester,
was a dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, auntie and good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St Peter and St Paul's RC Church, Ribchester at 10am on Wednesday 18th November, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only
please but donations to
'Cancer Research UK' may be made through the
funeral directors.

Enquiries to Sean Modlin, William Houghton Funeral Director, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020
