SCOTT Madeline Passed away peacefully on
28th February 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, loving mother to Marilyn,
Bernard, Glenys,
(Freddy and Billy deceased),
loving sister to Alan, a loved grandmother to nine grandchildren, twenty
great grandchildren and
five great great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th March at
St Matthew's Church at 1.30pm, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
All enquires c/o
the funeral directors:
NC Funeral Directors,
11 Langcliffe Road, Preston,
PR2 6UE. Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020
