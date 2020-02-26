|
|
|
LUBY Maggie Aged 73 years.
Passed away peacefully in
Chorley Hospital on
19th February 2020.
The beloved wife of Bill,
much loved mum of Lee and Jay, daughters-in-law, Amanda and Tracey, loving grandma to
Lorna and Oliver and
great grandma to Noah.
Maggie's funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard crematorium on Wednesday
4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome and will benefit North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall,
Chorley PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2020