|
|
|
WAREING (nee Keenan) Pray for the soul of
Mairead
of Longton and formerly of
Howth, Dublin, Eire
who sadly passed away in hospital on 19th September 2020,
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Peter, mum to Mark, Helen and Peter,
mum-in-law to Sharon, Paul and Bethany, and grandma to Tom, Jack, Ellie, Martha,
Bede and Harry.
Will also be sadly missed by all her extended family and many friends.
Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her
Private funeral service will be held at St Oswald's RC Church,
Longton on Monday
28th September at 10.30am.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton & Hutton
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020