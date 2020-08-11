|
|
|
Blake Malc The family of the late Malc would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence, and generous donations made to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Thank you to all who attended the
Church Service both in Church
and those supporting
stood outside.
Thank you to
Father Shaun Baldwin for his
kind ministrations and the lovely
service both at St Leonard's Church and Preston Crematorium.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 11, 2020