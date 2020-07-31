|
|
|
BLAKE On 28th July 2020
Peacefully at Home
MALCOLM PAUL
'MALC'
Aged 65 years
The beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved dad of
Anthony and Lauren,
father in law of
Gemma and Michael,
devoted gaga to
Tilly, Amelie and Josie
and sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'After a battle, bravely fought'
Private Funeral Service at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton-le-Dale
on Thursday 6th August 2020
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2020