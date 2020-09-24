|
STRICKLAND Malcolm Peacefully in hospital on 22nd September 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia
and dearly loved dad of Fiona.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Private family funeral at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on Wednesday
30th September at 10am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton & Hutton Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020