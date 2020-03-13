Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Malcolm Taylor

Malcolm Taylor Notice
Taylor Malcolm Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
March 1st, 2020, aged 71 years.

Dearly loved brother of Brian (deceased), brother-in-law of Barbara, uncle to Debbie and great-uncle to Jay.

After long suffering RIP.
Re-united with Brian.

Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday March 17th at 1.45pm.

All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020
