Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Margaret Anderton Notice
ANDERTON Margaret Joan Peacefully on
Thursday August 13th
at Chorley Hospital, aged 89.
Beloved wife of
George (deceased),
a much loved Mum of
David, Paul and Elizabeth.
Treasured Sister, Mother-in-Law, Grandma, Great-Grandma,
Aunty and Friend.
Requiem Mass at
St Anthony's Church, Fulwood
on Thursday August 27th
followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society or
Derian House Childrens Hospice
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
Tel 01772 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2020
