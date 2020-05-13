|
|
|
BALDWIN Margaret Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Margaret,
who fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Church,
died peacefully on 7th May 2020,
aged 93 years,
(formerly of Preston and Manchester and in
retirement of Lytham).
Beloved daughter of the late James and Gertrude Baldwin,
dearly loved cousin of Dorothy, Elizabeth and Dorothy.
Also cousin of Gerard, Basil
and Constance (deceased).
Much loved Aunt of Janet and Paul, Helen and Glenn, Paul and Helen.
Due to current restrictions, Margaret will be buried with her parents at a private service at Preston Cemetery.
A memorial mass celebrating her life, will follow at a later date at
St Peter's RC Church, Lytham.
Mass offerings or donations to Trinity Hospice if desired via the funeral director.
Further enquiries to David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. 01253 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020