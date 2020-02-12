Home

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Margaret Benson Notice
BENSON On the 8th February 2020, peacefully at Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
Margaret
aged 86 years.
Formerly of
125 Chapel Lane, Longton.
Beloved wife of the late Bryan, dearly loved mum to Janet, Karen and Sandye, dear mother in law to Collin, Chris and Peter, loving and devoted nanna to Michael, Martin and David and Emma and Danny.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday
18th February at 4.30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 12, 2020
