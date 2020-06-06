Home

BRIGGS MARGARET ANN
(née Cleminson) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 31st May, aged 98 years.
The much loved mother of Graham, caring grandmother of Aaron and his wife Kate, also great grandma to Edward and Georgia.
Will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place at Preston Cemetery
on Friday 12th June.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
