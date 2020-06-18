|
|
|
BRIGGS Margaret Ann The family of Margaret would like to extend many thanks to all friends, relatives and neighbours
for support and friendship during this sad and difficult time.
Special thanks go to Ashleigh Rest Home, Ashton where Margaret spent her last days, their professional manner and capabilities were second to none.
Thanks also go to
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangements as well as to the minister of Ashton Methodist Church, Ray Borg for kindness
and courtesy shown.
Margaret will be sadly missed.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020