|
|
|
Briggs Margaret Elsie Passed away on May 8, 2020
at the age of 95.
Elsie had been living with dementia at the Port Regis Care Centre
in Broadstairs, Kent for the
past six years. She leaves behind her son Stuart (Heather), grandsons James and David,
her loving sister Dorothy Farooque (nee Purves), and cousins, nieces, and nephews in England, Canada, the U.S.A., and Australia. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard and sisters
June, Thiel and Jean Millen.
Elsie and Bernard were
both WWII veterans.
Elsie was so eager to serve her country during the war that she lied about her age, so she could join the Auxiliary Territorial Services. She was a radar operator with the ATS, sighting enemy planes
over London. Bernard fought on the front lines in Europe with the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry.
They lived in Preston until 1994, when they moved to
Westgate-on-Sea, Kent, to be
near to Stuart and his family.
The funeral and cremation
took place on July 22, 2020
in Thanet, Kent.
