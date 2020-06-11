|
Couperthwaite Margaret Passed away peacefully
on 6th June 2020
at Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of David.
Loving Mum to Diane, Jacqui,
Mark and Claire.
Cherished Nana and Sister who was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private cremation at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Details of a Memorial Service
for Margaret to be announced
at a later date.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel. 01524 64650
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2020