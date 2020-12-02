|
CROPPER Margaret Peacefully, on
Wednesday 25th November 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital,
'PEGGY' Aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Derek (deceased), much loved mum to Barbara, Graham, Malcolm and Carole and mother-in-law to
Mark (deceased), Angela, Jackie and Brian. Peggy will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren
and her many friends.
A funeral service will take place
at The Parish Church of
St. Anne, Woodplumpton,
on Friday 4th December followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'RSPCA (Preston)' or
'St. Anne's Church P.C.C. (graveyard fund) c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2020