Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cropper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cropper

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cropper Notice
CROPPER Margaret Peacefully, on
Wednesday 25th November 2020,
at Royal Preston Hospital,

'PEGGY' Aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Derek (deceased), much loved mum to Barbara, Graham, Malcolm and Carole and mother-in-law to
Mark (deceased), Angela, Jackie and Brian. Peggy will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren
and her many friends.

A funeral service will take place
at The Parish Church of
St. Anne, Woodplumpton,
on Friday 4th December followed by interment in the Churchyard.

Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'RSPCA (Preston)' or
'St. Anne's Church P.C.C. (graveyard fund) c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -