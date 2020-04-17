|
|
|
DERBYSHIRE Margaret Ann
Nee Turner On 11th April at
Dove Dale Court Care Home,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Ross (dec),
Sister to David,
Loving mother of Stephen,
Janet, Amanda & Julie,
Much Loved
mother-in-law of Jean,
Cherished Grandma of
Yvonne, Liam & Lance.
Great Grandma of Ellie,
Rhys, Flynn & Ava.
Ann's funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on the 24th April at 11.30am, followed by Committal.
Immediate family only.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LA
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 17, 2020