|
|
|
FLETCHER Margaret Christine Unexpectedly after a short illness in Royal Preston Hospital on
10th March 2020
Chris
Aged 69 years.
She was the loving and much loved wife of Jim and a cherished mum of David. Also a dearly loved sister to Ron and Esther, loving aunt to Angie and great aunt to Adam.
Her funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 10:45am followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Chris are welcome and will benefit
The Respiratory Care Unit,
Royal Preston Hospital,
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54 - 56 Meadow Street, Preston PR1 1TR Tel: 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2020