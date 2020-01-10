Home

Grime Margaret
(nee Miller) Passed away peacefully on
5th January, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Grime and much loved mum of Barbara, Marian, Jacqueline, Patricia, Geoffrey, John, Catherine, Helen, Elizabeth and Victoria. A dear mother in law and proud and devoted grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.

We were truly blessed
to have you in our lives.

Requiem Mass will be held at
Our Lady and St Michael RC Church, Alston, PR3 3BJ at 3 p.m. on Friday 17th January.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired will benefit Dementia UK.

All enquiries to Carol M Bibby
at Redscar Funeral Home
Tel 01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
