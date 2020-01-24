Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Margaret Hitchen

Margaret Hitchen Notice
HITCHEN Peacefully, on 10th January 2020, at Royal Preston Hospital,
MARGARET 'PEGGY'
Aged 94 years.
The very dear daughter of the late Margaret and Richard Hitchen, sister to Ethel, Ted, William and James (all deceased) and
a loving auntie to all her
nieces and nephews.
Rest In Peace
A Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 12.15 p.m. Donations, if wished, may be sent for 'The Foxton Centre' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
