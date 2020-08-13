|
|
|
Hospes (née Livesey) Went to sleep at home with her family on 2nd August 2020,
aged 84 years.
Margaret Beryl
(Known as Beryl)
Loving mum of Janet, Russell, Jacqueline, Gillian and Richard.
Adored nana of Donna, Tanya, Stacey, Jacqueline, Ricardo, Hayley, Ferrari, Ashlyn, Simone, Eliott, Timo, Ana and Philipp,
great nana of 13
great grandchildren and
2 great-great grandchildren.
Beryl's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 20th August at 14:30.
(Limited attendees)
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY.
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2020