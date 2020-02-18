|
|
|
JACKSON MARGARET Who died peacefully at home on Thursday, 13th February, 2020, aged 94 years.
The dearly loved wife
of Ronnie (deceased),
the loving mother of
Anne, Margaret and Ronald,
mother-in-law of
Barrie, Steve and Susan,
a dearly loved nanna
to grandchildren
and great grandchildren,
and the dear sister of
Neil (deceased), Betty and Alan.
'She will be greatly missed.'
The funeral service and interment will take place at
Goosnargh Parish Church
of St Mary The Virgin on
Friday February 28th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
will be collected for
' The Royal Osteoporosis Society'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2020