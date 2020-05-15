Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jones

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jones Notice
JONES Peacefully at home
on 5th May 2020

MARGARET
aged 78 years.

Beloved wife of Terry,
dearly loved mother of
Susan, Graeme (deceased),
Anne and Helen.
Devoted grandma and great grandma, loving mother in law.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 19th May at 2.30pm at Hill Road Cemetery.
A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's life will be announced at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations in her memory to
St Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -