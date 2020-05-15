|
|
|
JONES Peacefully at home
on 5th May 2020
MARGARET
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Terry,
dearly loved mother of
Susan, Graeme (deceased),
Anne and Helen.
Devoted grandma and great grandma, loving mother in law.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 19th May at 2.30pm at Hill Road Cemetery.
A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's life will be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in her memory to
St Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020