Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jonstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jonstone

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jonstone Notice
JOHNSTONE (née Bimson) Died peacefully at home
on 30th August 2020
Aged 87 years.
MARGARET

Loving and much loved Wife
of the late Tom.
Dearly loved Mum of
Lorraine and Colin.
Mother in law of Chris.
Dearly loved Nanna of Martyn & Louise and Great Nan of
Brandon & Nathan.

Please don't be unhappy,
Just because I am out of sight.
Remember I am with you
Every morning, noon and night.

Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
9th September at 2.30pm.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -