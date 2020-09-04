|
|
|
JOHNSTONE (née Bimson) Died peacefully at home
on 30th August 2020
Aged 87 years.
MARGARET
Loving and much loved Wife
of the late Tom.
Dearly loved Mum of
Lorraine and Colin.
Mother in law of Chris.
Dearly loved Nanna of Martyn & Louise and Great Nan of
Brandon & Nathan.
Please don't be unhappy,
Just because I am out of sight.
Remember I am with you
Every morning, noon and night.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
9th September at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020