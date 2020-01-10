Home

LAIDMAN (née Hunter) Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
on 27th December 2019
aged 88 years.

Margaret
Loving wife of the late Richard and dear mother of the late Stephen. Loving sister of Gordon and the late Marjorie. Dear sister-in-law of David and aunt to Patricia, Anne, Catherine, John, Ian and Andrew.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 3:15pm.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
