|
|
|
Leatherbarrow Margaret 17th March 2020.
Aged 88 years.
Passed away at
Southport Hospital.
Margaret will be missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
West Lancashire Crematorium,
Pippin Street, Burscough on
Friday 3rd April 2020 at 12 noon.
Family and close friends
only to attend please.
Family flowers only, donations to Tarleton Methodist Church.
Further enquiries and donations to
David Wilkinson Independent
Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ. Tel 01772 811165
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 31, 2020