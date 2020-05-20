|
|
|
MAHON (Nee Woan) On 15th May 2020 at
Royal Preston Hospital
Margaret
Aged 86 years.
Much loved wife,
mum and grandma.
'Mum and Dad together again.'
Loved and missed by Shaun,
Michael, Debbie, Lisa, Nathan,
Harry, Alexander, Jack
& all her friends.
'Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,
the world's weary trouble
and trials are past.
In silence she suffered,
in patience she bore,
till Dad called her home
to suffer no more.'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C. Church
on Tuesday 26th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice or
Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD. Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020