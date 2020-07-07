Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mather

Notice Condolences

Margaret Mather Notice
Mather Margaret Peacefully at home
on 5th July 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerry
and dearly loved mum of Julie.
Private family funeral at
St John's Parish Church, Broughton on Friday 10th July at 11am, prior to interment in
St Andrew's Parish Churchyard, Longton.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -