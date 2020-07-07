|
|
|
Mather Margaret Peacefully at home
on 5th July 2020
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerry
and dearly loved mum of Julie.
Private family funeral at
St John's Parish Church, Broughton on Friday 10th July at 11am, prior to interment in
St Andrew's Parish Churchyard, Longton.
Donations if so desired to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 7, 2020