MATHEWS Margaret aged 68 years,
Sadly passed away on the
27th of September 2020.
peacefully at home in Penwortham
with her loving children Eamon and Jackie by her side.
Born on the 13th of April 1952
to the late Patrick and Mary Ward
of Harristown Ardee Co Louth along with her twin sister Alice
who died shortly after birth.
She's survived by her
four sisters and five brothers
Marie, Patrick, Evelyn, John,
Kay, Bernard, Gerald, Geraldine
and Martin, a host of nephews and nieces she loved deeply.
Requiem Mass at St Teresas RC Church Penwortham on
Tuesday 6th October at 11am
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions on numbers if you wish to line the route
the cortege will be leaving the home address and processing up Central Drive from
10 30am.
Family flowers only please, donations preferred to Kidney Research UK.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Penwortham Funeral Service
6 Liverpool Road
Penwortham
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020