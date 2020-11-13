|
|
|
McGONIGAL
(Nee ILLSTON) On 6th November 2020
Peacefully at home in Penwortham
Margaret Aged 85 years
The beloved wife of
Bill (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Jane,
Cheryle and Richard,
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
'Reunited'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Thursday 19th November 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020