Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Melling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Melling

Notice Condolences

Margaret Melling Notice
MELLING Margaret Ellen Suddenly at home on
Sunday 2nd February 2020, Margaret
aged 84 years.
A dear partner to Jim.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Elswick Memorial URC on Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Animal based Charities c/o
and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -