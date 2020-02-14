|
MELLING Margaret Ellen Suddenly at home on
Sunday 2nd February 2020, Margaret
aged 84 years.
A dear partner to Jim.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Elswick Memorial URC on Tuesday 18th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Animal based Charities c/o
and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020