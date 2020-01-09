|
|
|
MOORE Margaret Hannah Margaret passed away peacefully after a short illness at
St Catherine's Hospice on
5th January 2020 aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of
Deborah and David, mother-in-law of Andrew and Rachel and a much loved nana to her grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at God's Acre Chapel, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole, PR4 4TD prior to interment in the Woodland Burial ground on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Catherine's Hospice c/o The Family.
Al enquiries to
G C Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel. 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020