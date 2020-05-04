|
|
|
NICHOLSON Peacefully at home
on the 29th of April 2020
Margaret Teresa
aged 90 years
Beloved wife of the late Gilbert
and the late John McSpirit.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service will take place on thursday 7th May at Preston Crematorium and a service to celebrate her life
will take place later in the year.
Donations in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley
Penwortham Funeral Service,
96 Leyland Rd Penwortham.
Tel 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020