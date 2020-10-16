|
|
|
NORRIS Margaret Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 8th October 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late
William (Bill), much loved mum of Lesley, John and Brian and also
Terry and Sandra, grandma to Melanie and Rachel, and
great grandma to Lucas.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday, 29th October
at 12.30pm.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to H&G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
Preston PR5 6TP
01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2020