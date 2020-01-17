|
|
|
Robertson Margaret Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
2nd January 2020.
Aged 82 years.
Loving and much loved
wife of Mervyn.
Devoted mum of
Terryl and Sharon.
Dear Mother-in-law of
Frank and Stephen.
Cherished loving Nana of
Carly, Lynsey,
Zelander and Kara.
Great Grandma of Liam, Reece, Mia and Jacob.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her family, friends and
everyone who knew her.
Margaret's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Blessed Sacrament RC Church Farrington Lane, Ribbleton,
Preston, PR2 6LX at 11:00am
and committal will take place
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 12:15.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Margaret to Marie Curie c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeral care,
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020