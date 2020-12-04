|
STEPHENS MARGARET
(PEGGY) Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 28th November 2020, aged 87 years.
Loving wife of Bill (deceased) loving mother of Janet and Jeff, caring grandmother of Michael (deceased) and Louise also daughter in law to Joan.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday 8th December at Preston crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'British Heart Foundation'
via the Funeral Director.
Good night and God bless.
William Houghton
Funeral Director,
259 Garstang Road,
Fulwood, PR2 9XL.
01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020