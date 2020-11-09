|
|
|
STRONG In loving memory of
MARGARET
who passed away peacefully
on 1st November 2020 at
Swansea Terrace Nursing Home
and of Penwortham.
A much loved wife of Tony,
mother of Susan, Anthony, Christopher and Vicky,
mother-in-law of Stewart, Jane and Simon, grandma of Carla, Gina, Julia, Elesa, Katy, Rebecca, Tom, Hattie, Isobel and Oscar and great-grandma of Freddie, Martha, Joseph and Charlie
and loving sister of Ann.
'We miss you more
than we can say.
You brought joy and
happiness to all our lives.' Rest in peace.
Amen.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, in aid
of St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020