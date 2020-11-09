Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Strong

Notice Condolences

Margaret Strong Notice
STRONG In loving memory of
MARGARET
who passed away peacefully
on 1st November 2020 at
Swansea Terrace Nursing Home
and of Penwortham.

A much loved wife of Tony,
mother of Susan, Anthony, Christopher and Vicky,
mother-in-law of Stewart, Jane and Simon, grandma of Carla, Gina, Julia, Elesa, Katy, Rebecca, Tom, Hattie, Isobel and Oscar and great-grandma of Freddie, Martha, Joseph and Charlie
and loving sister of Ann.

'We miss you more
than we can say.
You brought joy and
happiness to all our lives.' Rest in peace.
Amen.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, in aid
of St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.

Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -