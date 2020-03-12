|
|
|
TALBOT MARGARET MARY
(MAGGIE) Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
3rd March 2020, aged 76 years.
The dearly beloved wife
and best friend of Brian,
loving stepmum of Christopher and Carolyn, dear grandma of Keagan, Holly and Lewis and a much loved sister of
Kathleen and Timothy.
So dearly loved,
So sadly missed.
Requiem Mass at
St. Mary's Church, Leyland on Wednesday, 18th March 2020 at 12.15 prior to Interment in
St. Mary's Churchyard.
Flowers may be sent or donations if desired to Christie's Charitable Fund for Cancer Research (cheques made payable to
'The Christie) c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde, 154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP, Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020