|
|
|
TURNER On 4th April 2020
at Dovehaven Lodge.
Formerly of Grimsargh.
MARGARET
Aged 85 years.
The beloved younger daughter of the late James and Marian Turner, dear sister of the late Harold and Noreen, sister-in-law of Dorothy and aunt of David Turner, Grace Shepherd and Keith, Jim, Ted
and Alan Parkinson.
A private funeral service prior to cremation has taken place.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood.
Tel: 01772 788020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 21, 2020