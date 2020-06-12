|
|
|
WADDINGTON Margaret
(née Fiddler) Passed away on
7th June aged 79 years.
Devoted Wife of Bill,
much loved Mum to Karen and
Son-in-law Kingsley,
Grandmother to Natalie and Oliver
and Great Grandmother to Hugo.
She will be sadly
missed by everyone.
Funeral service to be held at
Southport Crematorium on
19th June at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
however donations are being
gratefully received direct to
Queenscourt Hospice, Southport.
All enquiries to
H. Johnson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
147, Roe Lane, Churchtown,
Southport. PR9 7PW.
Tel 01704 227067.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2020