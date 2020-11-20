Home

Margaret Whittle

Margaret Whittle Notice
WHITTLE Margaret Aged 89 years,
passed away peacefully,
on 15th November 2020,
at Oakfield House Nursing Home,
Forton and of Goosnargh.
Wife of John, for 70 years,
mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and
great grandmother.
A private Funeral Service will be held at The Parish Church of
St. Mary the Virgin, Goosnargh,
on Wednesday 25th November.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
